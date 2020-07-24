Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp increased its position in shares of Unilever by 62.9% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Unilever by 7.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,266,000 after buying an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Unilever by 2.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 463,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,424,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 8.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in Unilever during the second quarter worth approximately $422,000. 7.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UL. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.24. 27,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 890,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $54.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $64.84.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

