Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) Announces Earnings Results

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million.

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $23.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,578. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.26. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $40.20.

In other Union Bankshares news, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 505,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,930,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Clarke sold 2,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,297,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,700 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded Union Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Union Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

About Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

