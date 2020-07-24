Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $176.08. 117,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,497. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $119.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

