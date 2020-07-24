United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($9.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Continental had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $33.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.49. United Continental has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $95.46.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Continental from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James cut shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

