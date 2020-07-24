UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 428.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,797 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $81,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,173,598,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,775,602,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,843,701 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,597,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,618,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,877,000 after acquiring an additional 246,766 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $300.82. The company had a trading volume of 115,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.31 and a 200-day moving average of $283.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $13,194,113.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

