Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNTY shares. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Unity Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In related news, Director Robert H. Dallas II bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman David D. Dallas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $287,200.00. Insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock worth $737,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

