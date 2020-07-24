Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million.

UNTY stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,885. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.31. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $24.70.

UNTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Unity Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

In other news, Chairman David D. Dallas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $73,250.00. Also, Director Robert H. Dallas II purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $107,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,600. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

