USDK (USDK) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $45.11 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One USDK token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. USDK has a total market cap of $28.52 million and approximately $45.11 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.72 or 0.01895284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00199618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00078452 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001013 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00116668 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

