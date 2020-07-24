V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.39 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One V-ID token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00004088 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market cap of $18.34 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00044076 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $512.96 or 0.05379603 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016739 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,698,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,058,012 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

