VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded VALEO/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VALEO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VALEO/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of VALEO/S to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLEEY traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $13.45. 150,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,636. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.96. VALEO/S has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $20.26.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

