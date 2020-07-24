Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Boosted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,046 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 1.21% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $19,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $58.58. 13,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,288. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83.

