Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 5.3% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.61. 1,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76 and its 200 day moving average is $61.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

