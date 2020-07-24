Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by IFG Advisors LLC

IFG Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.4% of IFG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. IFG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,301 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,134,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,862,000 after buying an additional 135,443 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after buying an additional 330,804 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 930,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after buying an additional 106,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,994. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.23. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

