Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 44.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,877 shares during the quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $338,182,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 422.2% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 5,037,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,012,000 after buying an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 229,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,065,094. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

