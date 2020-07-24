Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,421 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.39% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $98,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,052,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after buying an additional 111,931 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 64,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 19,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 40,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.53. The company had a trading volume of 63,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,084. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.71.

