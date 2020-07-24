Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Creative Planning’s 3rd Largest Position

Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850,539 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned 6.29% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,338,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,069,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 977,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 92,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 45,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,430. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.