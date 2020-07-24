Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Creative Planning’s 8th Largest Position

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,041,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882,835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Creative Planning owned approximately 5.79% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $1,006,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $19,823,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 391,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 19,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.67. 6,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.00. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

