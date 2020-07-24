Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Creative Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Creative Planning owned about 3.85% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,223,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10,000.0% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,083.3% in the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.14. 44,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.17 and a 200-day moving average of $160.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

