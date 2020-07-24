Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 568,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.64% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $54,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,459. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $99.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

