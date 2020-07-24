Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Increased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 2.6% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Creative Planning owned about 3.24% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $911,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.