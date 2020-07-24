Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 0.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 107.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.16. 5,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,524,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.08. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.19.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

