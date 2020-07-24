Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,308,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,383 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,305,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,552,000 after acquiring an additional 222,468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,039,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,710,000 after acquiring an additional 96,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,994,000 after acquiring an additional 543,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,559,000 after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares in the last quarter.

VTEB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.70. 8,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,867. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52.

