Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $21,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,241,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 138.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $693,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

