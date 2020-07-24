Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 662,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $81,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAR. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 461,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,569,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 208.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 101,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.00. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $794.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VAR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.78.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

