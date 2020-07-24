VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) PT Raised to $8.00

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) had its target price lifted by analysts at Raymond James from $3.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 54.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VBIV. BidaskClub upgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of VBI Vaccines from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Shares of VBIV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,938,088. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. VBI Vaccines has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.83 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,133.79% and a negative return on equity of 57.79%. Research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 832.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31,635 shares during the last quarter. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

