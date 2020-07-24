Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its holdings in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Verisign worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Verisign by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 12,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Verisign by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 22,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Verisign by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Verisign by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.25.

Shares of Verisign stock traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $209.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,902. Verisign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.77 and a 52-week high of $221.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.82. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business had revenue of $314.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Verisign news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.72, for a total value of $429,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,934.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,300 shares of company stock worth $7,414,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

