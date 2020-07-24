Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vicor had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million.

Shares of VICR traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.64. The stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.29. Vicor has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 396.49 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $68,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 12,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $796,238.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,282,116.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,847 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,676. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VICR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

