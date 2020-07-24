Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 1,905 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.29 ($23.00).
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Victrex to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.
Shares of VCT traded up GBX 35 ($0.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,949 ($23.98). 226,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,984.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,101.91. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 19.08 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
