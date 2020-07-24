Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 1,905 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,869.29 ($23.00).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.31) price objective (down previously from GBX 1,700 ($20.92)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Victrex to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,320 ($28.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($20.80) to GBX 1,660 ($20.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of VCT traded up GBX 35 ($0.43) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,949 ($23.98). 226,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,177. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 18.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,984.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,101.91. Victrex has a 12 month low of GBX 19.08 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,574 ($31.68).

Victrex (LON:VCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 47.60 ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Victrex will post 13787.7863524 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

