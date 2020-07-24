VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the quarter. VMware makes up about 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VMware by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,286 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 21,212 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $589,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $594,000. 17.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.78.

Shares of NYSE:VMW traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.50. 13,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $181.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.64.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. VMware had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 58.44%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total value of $8,356,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at $28,934,695.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,264 shares of company stock valued at $24,599,838 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

