W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

WRB opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.