W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.
WRB opened at $64.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.