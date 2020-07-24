W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.
GWW stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.42. 16,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,397. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.
In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
W W Grainger Company Profile
W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.
