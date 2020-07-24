W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

GWW stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $343.42. 16,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,397. W W Grainger has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $346.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Get W W Grainger alerts:

In other W W Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on W W Grainger from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W W Grainger from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on W W Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W W Grainger from $324.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.62.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for W W Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W W Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.