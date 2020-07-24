Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HCC. Citigroup cut their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised Warrior Met Coal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 12,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,193. The firm has a market cap of $799.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $9.46 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.78.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.78 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the period.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

