WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. WEC Energy Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

WEC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.60. 31,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,161. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.80. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.17. WEC Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.67%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.