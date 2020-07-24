Wedbush Raises Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Price Target to $73.50

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $65.00 to $73.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LOGI. BidaskClub raised shares of Logitech International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Logitech International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.62. The company had a trading volume of 33,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,859. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.39. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.14 million. Analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 27th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 10,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $596,096.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 62,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $2,927,656.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,133 shares in the company, valued at $35,471,681.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 369,469 shares of company stock worth $20,202,985. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter worth $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 36.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

