Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) to Equal Weight

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ONEOK from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.24.

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 66,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.19. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $78.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in ONEOK by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in ONEOK by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 31.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

