WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Comcast stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. 842,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,246,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

