WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.7% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brightworth boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,580,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,668,000 after purchasing an additional 82,256 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,144,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,371,000 after purchasing an additional 82,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

TXN stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $137.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.