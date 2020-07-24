WESPAC Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.2% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brightworth purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,697,369 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $154,817,000 after buying an additional 13,129 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after buying an additional 23,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 73,891 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

In other news, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $20,523,809.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.34. 216,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,614,001. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $101.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

