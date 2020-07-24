WESPAC Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.88. The company had a trading volume of 96,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,960. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.90. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $121.71.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

