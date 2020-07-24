WESPAC Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.17. 240,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,142. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal bought 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,940.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

