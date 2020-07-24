WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.38. 7,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,134. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

