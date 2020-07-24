WESPAC Advisors LLC Invests $724,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,224,392 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,201,983,000 after buying an additional 1,133,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Paypal by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,277,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,577,000 after buying an additional 3,307,791 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,320,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,220,000 after buying an additional 288,487 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,752,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,592,000 after buying an additional 180,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,395,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,983,000 after buying an additional 1,099,844 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $147.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.94 on Thursday, hitting $175.48. 189,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,853,693. The company has a market cap of $205.53 billion, a PE ratio of 111.06, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $183.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

