WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 3.3% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 282,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,407,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,524,000 after purchasing an additional 112,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $84.61. 52,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,425. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

