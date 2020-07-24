WESPAC Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $363,000. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 23,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $939.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla to $1,475.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $781.52.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $68.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,523.80. The stock had a trading volume of 735,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,734,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,709.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,155.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $787.48. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $211.00 and a 52 week high of $1,794.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $4.53. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,558.75, for a total transaction of $1,382,611.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,185 shares of company stock worth $20,825,753 over the last 90 days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

