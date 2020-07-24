Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Receives $37.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Westrock from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Westrock from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Westrock from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $30.26. 103,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.49. Westrock has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Westrock will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westrock during the first quarter worth approximately $14,130,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Westrock during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Westrock by 1,351.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2,065.6% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

