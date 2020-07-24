Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,446,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $56,873,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $48,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,099,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,182,000 after buying an additional 2,364,842 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,021,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,549,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

