Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $128.00. The stock had previously closed at $163.09, but opened at $158.63. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Whirlpool shares last traded at $157.64, with a volume of 19,733 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

