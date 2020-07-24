William Blair Reiterates Buy Rating for Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

DVAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.88.

DVAX traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.08. 136,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,406,555. The company has a market cap of $841.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 310.97% and a negative return on equity of 722.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $39,870.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at $975,778.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,840,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 47.6% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 176.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

