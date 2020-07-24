Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 4.2% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Williams-Sonoma worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 230,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,229,000 after buying an additional 23,694 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 95,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,742 shares of company stock worth $10,708,945 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

WSM traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.32. 263,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.93. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

