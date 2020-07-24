Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

WTFC stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

In related news, Director Karin Gustafson Teglia acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $213,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.